India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 961.20 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 30.78% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 961.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 774.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales961.20774.60 24 OPM %12.0512.33 -PBDT91.0378.06 17 PBT63.4650.10 27 NP49.7138.01 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content