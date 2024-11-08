Kuber Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.11 croreKuber Udyog reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.13 -15 OPM %54.5561.54 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.03 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content