BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 86.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.20% to Rs 7.60 croreNet profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 86.39% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.20% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.6012.50 -39 OPM %40.9214.80 -PBDT3.151.69 86 PBT3.151.69 86 NP3.151.69 86
