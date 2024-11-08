Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.72 croreNet Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.720.32 125 OPM %-22.22-118.75 -PBDT-0.17-0.39 56 PBT-0.28-0.49 43 NP-0.29-0.52 44
