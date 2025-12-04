Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India has recorded one of the fastest expansions in inland aquaculture, with production rising 167 per centfrom 1.5 million tonnes in 2014 to nearly 4 million tonnes in 2023. Asia continues to contribute over 70 per cent of global fish production, driven increasingly by farmed fish, says a preliminary finding of a regional study by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO). The emerging situation assumes greater significance, especially as marine capture fisheries are stagnating across Asia and countries are rapidly shifting towards aquaculture.

India is a leading driver of Asias shift from wild-caught to farmed fish. Aquacultures share in Indias fisheries employment has risen from 17 per cent in 1995 to around 40 per cent in 2020. The report highlighted that mounting pressure on wild stocks led to a steady decline in marine capture fisheries in several countries. Chinas marine landings fell by 1520 per cent since 2015, while Sri Lanka and Malaysia also showed multi-year downturns. Despite a strong export sector led by frozen shrimp, the study notes that India consumes about 82 per cent of its total fish production domestically, underlining its importance for national nutrition.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon