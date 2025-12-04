Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Brahmaputra Infrastructure jumped 4.52% to Rs 105.20 after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a major government project in Jammu.The order, worth Rs 113.54 crore, has been awarded by the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) Jammu. Financial bids were opened on 4 December 2025.
The contract is for the balance work of the new Legislature Complex in Jammu. It is a domestic order and will be executed within 18 months.
Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure's net profit soared 3653.85% to Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales surged 188.89% YoY to Rs 90.19 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content