Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure jumped 4.52% to Rs 105.20 after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a major government project in Jammu.

The order, worth Rs 113.54 crore, has been awarded by the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) Jammu. Financial bids were opened on 4 December 2025.

The contract is for the balance work of the new Legislature Complex in Jammu. It is a domestic order and will be executed within 18 months.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

 

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure's net profit soared 3653.85% to Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales surged 188.89% YoY to Rs 90.19 crore in Q2 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

