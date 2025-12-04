Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

BEML bags Rs 157-cr order from Loram Rail Maintenance India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

BEML announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 157 crore from Loram Rail Maintenance India for the manufacturing of Switch Rail Grinding Machines.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the machines will be supplied to Indian Railways for track maintenance purposes.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.9% to Rs 48.03 crore on a 3.3% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 846.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 1,769.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Brahmaputra Infra jumps on emerging lowest bidder for Jammu project

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Brigade Ent acquires 4 acre land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Brigade Ent acquires 4 acre land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Lupin inks exclusive U.S. licensing deal with Valorum Biologics for biosimilar Armlupeg

Lupin inks exclusive U.S. licensing deal with Valorum Biologics for biosimilar Armlupeg

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon