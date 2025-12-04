Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
GCTs bring more cargo to railways. This also helps the economy by reducing logistics costs. A total of 9 new Gati Shakti Cargo terminals(GCTs) have been commissioned so far in Maharashtra state including in MMR region, with total investment of ₹548.69 crore. Moreover, more cargo by railways means less emissions. Further, 91 works have been sanctioned in Maharashtra state including in MMR region of Rs 932.34 crore for development of goods and parcel terminals.
