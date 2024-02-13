India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 178.86 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 10.91% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 156.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.178.86156.198.507.8621.0318.5417.3114.8612.0813.56