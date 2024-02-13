India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 178.86 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 10.91% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 156.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales178.86156.19 15 OPM %8.507.86 -PBDT21.0318.54 13 PBT17.3114.86 16 NP12.0813.56 -11
