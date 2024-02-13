Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 178.86 crore
Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 10.91% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 156.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales178.86156.19 15 OPM %8.507.86 -PBDT21.0318.54 13 PBT17.3114.86 16 NP12.0813.56 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 38.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 41,796 equity shares under ESOP

Wonder Electricals standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Consumer Durables shares gain

Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Siemens rises as Q1 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 463 cr

NTPC commissions 14 MW of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project

Hindalco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon