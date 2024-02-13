Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2024.
Rishabh Instruments Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd tumbled 16.62% to Rs 265.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12108 shares in the past one month.
Rishabh Instruments Ltd lost 16.11% to Rs 500. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17753 shares in the past one month.
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd crashed 12.48% to Rs 76.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28666 shares in the past one month.
Vishal Bearings Ltd corrected 12.11% to Rs 153.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5883 shares in the past one month.
Flair Writing Industries Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 264.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22723 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit declines 24.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in India though momentum has picked up now

Volumes soar at Hindalco Industries Ltd counter

Borosil surges after reporting PAT of Rs 37 cr in Q3 FY24

Nikkei index tops 38000 mark

MTNL silps after Q3 net loss widens further to Rs 839 cr

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon