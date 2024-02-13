Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rishabh Instruments Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2024.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd tumbled 16.62% to Rs 265.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12108 shares in the past one month.

Rishabh Instruments Ltd lost 16.11% to Rs 500. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17753 shares in the past one month.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd crashed 12.48% to Rs 76.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28666 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd corrected 12.11% to Rs 153.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5883 shares in the past one month.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 264.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22723 shares in the past one month.

