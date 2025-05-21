Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India now has second largest road network

India now has second largest road network

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has stated in a latest update that India now has the second largest road network and the National Highway (NH) network has grown by 60%, rising from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,195 km. Over 4300 km of national highways have been developed in Uttar Pradesh in the last decade making it the second largest National Highway state in the country.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

