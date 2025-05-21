Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy commissions 187.5 MW incremental solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions 187.5 MW incremental solar power project in Gujarat

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalised incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalize the plant from 22 May 2025.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

