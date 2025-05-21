Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

For construction of 240 MW HEO Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh

NEEPCO has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 711.29 crore to Patel Engineering for the construction of the 240 MW HEO Hydropower Project located in Arunachal Pradesh under EPC Mode.

PEL had earlier been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

The said project is located in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to be completed within 44 months.

The Scope of Works include construction of Civil and associated infrastructure works, testing & commissioning of Hydro-mechanical Plant & Machinery leading to successful operation and performance of all the Generating Units of the 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

