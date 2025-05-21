Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries group wins orders of Rs 364 cr from Tata Steel

BMW Industries group wins orders of Rs 364 cr from Tata Steel

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

BMW Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, BMW Iron & Steel Industries have bagged an order from Tata Steel for conversion of hot rolled (HR) coils into tubes. The work will be executed at BMW's Hazibagan, Howrah plant and BMW Iron & Steel's Jamshedpur facility. The contract is valid until 31 October 2027, with a total value of Rs 188.60 crore for BMW Industries and Rs 176.09 crore for BMW Iron & Steel, respectively. The objective is to sustain the order of Tata Steel, ensuring optimum utilization of existing infrastructure for coil processing.

These contracts are part of BMW Industries regular business activities and reflect the continuity of core operations that deliver consistent revenue. The company will execute the orders using its existing facilities and aims to utilize this engagement to enhance operational efficiency and sustain business momentum through FY27.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy commissions 187.5 MW incremental solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions 187.5 MW incremental solar power project in Gujarat

Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Inox Green secures 639 MWp solar O&M agreements

Inox Green secures 639 MWp solar O&M agreements

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon