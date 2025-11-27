India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Further, he mentioned The economy is already sort of crossing the $4 trillion mark in the course of the current financial year. We were at $3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025, and geopolitics is in a huge state of flux. There is a lot of discontinuity, and economic growth is a very vital prerequisite not only for delivering prosperity but also for maintaining our standing and leverage in the global scheme of things. If we have to create 8 million jobs a year, at least for the next 10-15 years, economic growth is a necessary condition. As a country, if we have to rise from $3.9 trillion to meet milestones along the way, our energy requirements are bound to rise
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
He noted that the country should register growth and progress, with the environment taken into account. Mentioning that India should prioritise climate adaptation as most climate-related losses arise from vulnerability rather than emissions, he said that strengthening coastal protection, water systems, heat resilience, and climate-smart agriculture will reduce systemic risks and make Indias transition more stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content