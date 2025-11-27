Whirlpool of India slumps after block deal

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Whirlpool of India slumped 10.39% to Rs 1075 after a large block deal hit the market.While the buyers and sellers were not disclosed, media reports suggest that the company's promoter Whirlpool Mauritius may have offloaded a 7.5% stake. The deal is believed to have been executed at a floor price of Rs 1,030 per share, about 14.14% lower than Wednesdays BSE close of Rs 1199.60.
Volumes jumped sharply during the session. On the BSE, 1.64 crore shares changed hands against a three-month average of 29,369 shares. On the NSE, trading rose to 83.92 lakh shares, outpacing the three-month average of 4.78 lakh shares.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
As of September 2025, Whirlpool Mauritius held 51% in Whirlpool of India.
Following the block trade, the stock touched a low of Rs 1041 on the BSE, sliding 13.22% in morning deals.
Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.
In Q2 FY26, the company's consolidated net profit fell 20.54% YoY to Rs 41.33 crore while revenue from operations slipped 3.83% YoY to Rs 1,647.27 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content