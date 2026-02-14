India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 155.32 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 30.19% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 155.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.155.32159.06-4.065.4212.2113.073.214.171.852.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News