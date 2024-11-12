Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's experience of digital transformation can serve as a model for countries seeking to harness digital solutions for inclusive growth: FM

India's experience of digital transformation can serve as a model for countries seeking to harness digital solutions for inclusive growth: FM

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) should strive for greater provision of innovative financial models and scale up efforts for private capital mobilisation. The minister in her meeting with the AIIB delegation, comprising 11 officials of the Board of Directors of AIIB and senior representatives and staff, said India could act as a sandbox for AIIB's piloting of innovative financing models and technologies. Sitharaman, who is also Governor on the AIIB Board, stated that the multilateral institution should broaden its investment in priority sectors of climate adaptation and resilience, infrastructure development, energy security, urban development and extend support for India's next generation reforms. She also stressed upon the importance of continually incorporating finance plus and budget plus elements in AIIBs project design and implementation. The finance minister mentioned that Indias experience of digital transformation can serve as a model for other countries seeking to harness digital solutions for inclusive growth and also Indias rich experience of disaster management, which can be of value to several vulnerable economies.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Elon Musk's AI nightmares could blunt Donald Trump's tech ambitions

equity trading volumes, share market

EPL shares climb 7% after strong Q2FY25 show; net profit jumps 72% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto, FMCG, Bank drag

Air India Express

AI Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025

TMC supporters

West Bengal: TMC, BJP set for bypolls on six seats amid RG Kar probe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon