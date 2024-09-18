GPT Infra bags construction contract from South Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 204 crore for construction of road over bridge from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata. The first overbridge will be a 3-lane structure with composite and bow string girders, spanning 152 meters. The second will be a 2-lane bridge with similar girders, spanning 114 meters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Both bridges will include approach roads and replace existing level crossings. The bridges would be constructed at between Andul-Sankrail stations and Nalpur-Bauria stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section. The projects will be executed under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction, Garden Reach, South Eastern Railway.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.6% to Rs 17.54 crore on 0.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 236.22 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.01% to currently trade at Rs 158.55 on the BSE.

