India's external commercial borrowings spike 26% on year in FY25

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed yesterday that Indias private sector raised a record $11 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) in March 2025. This marked the highest monthly ECB inflow in more than five years. Of the total amount, about $8.3 billion was approved through the automatic route, while nearly $2.7 billion was approved through the approval route. For the full fiscal year i.e FY25, total ECB proposals amounted to $61.8 billion, up around 26%.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

