Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation gains 7% on year

Currency in circulation gains 7% on year

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.80% on the week to stand at Rs 38.40 lakh crore as on May 9, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money added 0.40% on the week to Rs 49.33 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7% on a year ago basis compared to 2.90% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation edged up 3.20% so far while the reserve money has moved up 2%.

Remsons Industries surges on bagging Rs 300 crore order

BLS E-Services edge higher after Q4 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 17 crore

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging Rs 2,372-cr orders

Jubilant Foodworks drops after Q4 PAT slips 77% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Karnataka Bank drops after weak Q4 outcome

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

