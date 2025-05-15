Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging Rs 2,372-cr orders

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging Rs 2,372-cr orders

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International rose 1.64% to Rs 1,037.25 after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders worth Rs 2,372 crore in the India and overseas markets.

The order inflow includes projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business both in India and abroad, as well as contracts in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment within India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We have started FY2026 maintaining positive momentum, with noteworthy order wins in our T&D and B&F business. The orders wins in the T&D business helps us to improve our market position in the fast growing EPC markets of India, Nordics and Middle East. Further, the orders in the B&F business are repetitive orders from large reputed developers, awarded to KPIL on back of its strong track record for timely delivery and quality. We remain highly optimistic on growth prospects of the power transmission and civil business on back of robust business visibility and established execution capabilities.

 

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, primarily in the power T&D sector, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit increased marginally by 0.7% to Rs 141.96 crore, on a 17.1% rise in net sales to Rs 5,732.48 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

