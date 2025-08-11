Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves decline under $690 billion mark

India's forex reserves decline under $690 billion mark

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves (forex) saw a sharp decline last week, falling US$ 9.32 billion to US$ 688.871 billion in the week ending August 1, official data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed. However, the overall levels of reserves are just under its all-time high of US$ 704.89 billion touched in September 2024. The latest data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at US$ 581.607 billion. According to RBI data, the gold reserves currently amount to US$ 83.998 billion, with a US$ 1.706 billion drop.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

