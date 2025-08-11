Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services gained 1.27% to Rs 715 after being slated for inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from the upcoming rebalancing on 26 August 2025.

The index tracks the performance of the small-cap segment of the Indian equity market and is closely followed by global institutional investors.

Yatharth Hospitals operates seven super speciality hospitals across Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, the newly opened Model Town facility, the soon-to-be operational Faridabad facility in Delhi NCR, and Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, with a total capacity of over 2,300 beds.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 38.38% to Rs 42.04 crore while net sales rose 21.72% to Rs 257.77 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies as Apple Soars; Trade Desk and Sweetgreen Tumble

Wall Street Rallies as Apple Soars; Trade Desk and Sweetgreen Tumble

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 242 crore from GATX India

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 242 crore from GATX India

Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

INR stays in narrow range

INR stays in narrow range

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon