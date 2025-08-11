Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Jyoti Structures rises after bagging Rs 639-cr EPC order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Jyoti Structures climbed 3.71% to Rs 17.34 after the company secured a Rs 639 crore order for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line projects in India on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

The projects will be commissioned within 1215 months.

Jyoti Structures is engaged in electricity transmission, distribution, and substations. The registered office of the company is in Mumbai

The company's consolidated net profit fell 15.51% to Rs 11.93 crore, while revenue from operations rose 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

