Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves down by $6.7 billion to $717.6 billion

India's forex reserves down by $6.7 billion to $717.6 billion

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.6 billion as on February 6, 2026, dropping by $6.71 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Meanwhile, data showed a dip in foreign currency assets (FCAs) which declined by $7.66 billion to $570.05 billion during the week.

Gold holdings also recorded a sharp drop by $14.2 billion to $123.47 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $132 million to $18.82 billion.

Indias reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged down by $32 million to $4.71 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentStock Market Crash TodayWeather TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance