India's forex reserves down by $6.7 billion to $717.6 billion
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.6 billion as on February 6, 2026, dropping by $6.71 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
Meanwhile, data showed a dip in foreign currency assets (FCAs) which declined by $7.66 billion to $570.05 billion during the week.
Gold holdings also recorded a sharp drop by $14.2 billion to $123.47 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $132 million to $18.82 billion.
Indias reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged down by $32 million to $4.71 billion.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST