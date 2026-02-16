Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 February 2026.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO space, Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance is set to make its market debut today.

Stocks to Watch:

GK Energy reported a 57.74% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 58.83 crore on a 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 460.20 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Vikran Engineering reported a 37.9% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 20.91 crore on a 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 266.46 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

Shakti Pumps Indias consolidated net profit declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 104.05 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 648.77 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Deep Industries said that it has secured a domestic contract from Oil India for the hiring of a 1000 HP mobile drilling rig package in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a work order worth Rs 92.91 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Crisil's consolidated total income for Q4 2025, rose 17.5% to Rs 1,108.7 crore, compared with Rs 943.2 crore in Q4 2024. On a consolidated basis, the company's income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5% to Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared with Rs 912.9 crore in Q4 2024. Profit after tax was up 7.5% to Rs 241.5 crore, compared with Rs 224.7 crore in Q4 2024.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

