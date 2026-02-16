Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %11.1114.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

Ashoka Buildcon bags $45.28 Mln Intl road project in West Africa

Ashoka Buildcon bags $45.28 Mln Intl road project in West Africa

IDFC First Bank allots 14.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 14.47 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentStock Market Crash TodayWeather TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance