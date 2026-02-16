GIFT Nifty signals a weak start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were down 109 points, suggesting a weak start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,395.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,553.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 18129.92 crore so far in February (till 13 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asian indices traded lower on Monday as several major financial centres were shut for holidays, leading to thin trading activity. Weak economic data from Japan also dampened investor sentiment.

Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States were closed, keeping activity in currencies, commodities and bond markets largely subdued.

Japan reported that its economy grew just 0.1% on an annualised basis in the December quarter, much lower than expectations, mainly due to lower government spending.

The weak data highlights the challenges facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and may strengthen the case for additional government spending to support growth.

Wall Street markets were mostly steady on Friday after January inflation data came in largely in line with expectations. The S&P 500 ended flat at 6,836.17 points. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 49,500.93 points.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% in January compared to the previous month, and increased 2.4% compared to a year earlier.

The inflation numbers offered only limited support to stocks, as hopes of lower interest rates were offset by ongoing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on businesses.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Friday, 13 February 2026, as widespread selling pressure dominated the session. Indices traded with a negative bias throughout the day, with the lack of fresh domestic catalysts keeping sentiment subdued. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points or 1.25% to 82,626.76. The Nifty 50 index tanked 336.10 points or 1.30% to 25,471.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News