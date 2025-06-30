Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 1.01 billion to USD 697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by USD 357 million to USD 589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

The gold reserves were down by USD 573 million to USD 85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by USD 85 million to USD 18.672 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 1 million to USD 4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Hind Rectifiers secures Rs 101 cr supply order from Indian Railways

India Ratings & Research revises rating outlook Aegis Vopak Terminals to 'positive'

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

