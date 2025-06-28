Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 77 crore from Amara Raja Infra.

The formal purchase order is currently awaited. According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The firm also noted that it expects to receive a 10% advance payment along with the order. Interarch clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on 27 June 2025, after market hours.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 38.68 crore on a 20.2% increase in net sales to Rs 385.47 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.50% to settle at Rs 2,131.35 on Friday, 27 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

