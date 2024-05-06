Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Fall $2.41 Billion to $637.92 Billion

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
In the third consecutive weekly decline, Indias forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion during the seven days ended April 26, according to the RBI data.
For the week ended April 26, the foreign currency assets a major component of the reserves decreased $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves decreased $1.275 billion to $55.533 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.048 billion, said the RBI.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up $8 million to $4.639 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

