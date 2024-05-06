Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 4280.32 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.74% to Rs 1932.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2072.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 15796.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12699.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 1.61% to Rs 670.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 681.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 4280.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3462.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4280.323462.6915796.8512699.5364.5069.0360.7363.03967.91998.872863.033085.78895.73933.892588.182859.82670.35681.331932.692072.40