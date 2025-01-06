Business Standard

India's forex reserves hit 8-month low

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.112 billion to an eight-month low of $640.279 billion during the week ended December 27, according to the latest RBI data.

For the week ended December 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.641 billion to $551.921 billion.

Gold reserves increased by $541 million to $66.268 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $12 million to $17.873 billion, according to the RBI.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.217 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

