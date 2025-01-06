Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, Dabur India, IndusInd Bank

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manapurram Finance, RBL Bank shares were banned from trading in F&O on 6 January 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

HDFC Bank's average deposits were Rs 24,52,700 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a growth of around 15.9% over Rs 21,17,100 crore for the December 2023 quarter, and around 4.2% over 23,54,000 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

Vedantas total aluminum production rose 3% to 6,14,000 tonnes in Q3 FY25 as compared with 5,99,000 tonnes posted in Q3 FY24.

Bandhan Banks total deposits rose by 20.07% to Rs 1,40,999 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 from Rs 1,17,422 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee to stay under pressure as traders eye RBI's defence of 85.80

Rohingyas, Rohingya refugees

More than 200 Rohingya arrive by boat in Indonesia over weekend: Official

Manoj Jarange

Beed murder: Jarange booked for defamatory remarks against Dhananjay Munde

Markets, Sensex, Nifty, Stock markets

Weekly Outlook: Key levels to track on Sensex; Nifty headed towards 24,600?

Dabur India informed that it is set to record low single-digit growth in consolidated revenue in the December quarter (Q3 FY25), owing to a subdued demand in the healthcare and beverage segment.

IndusInd Banks net advances increased 12% to Rs 3,67,166 crore as of 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 3,27,057 crore as of 31 December 2023. The bank reported a 11% rise on YoY basis while 1% decline QoQ in deposits to Rs 4,09,570 crore as of December 2024.

Bajaj Finance's new loans booked increased by 13.6% to 12.06 million in Q3 FY25 as compared to 9.86 million recorded in Q3 FY24.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' overall disbursement for Q3 FY25 is expected around Rs 16,450 crore, a YoY groeth of 7% over previous year.

HG Infra Engineering received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for setting up a 250 MW/500 MWH standalone battery storage system in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares may climb at opening bell

Shares may climb at opening bell

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 15-cr from HPSES

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 15-cr from HPSES

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 25% to Rs 4.58 trillion

IDFC First Bank drops after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 201 cr

IDFC First Bank drops after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 201 cr

Tata Elxsi announces collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies

Tata Elxsi announces collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon