RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 139.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 26.13 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 139.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.57% to Rs 24.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 103.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
