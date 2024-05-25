Business Standard
Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 51.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 29.06 crore
Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 51.11% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.08% to Rs 21.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 107.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.0627.21 7 107.7399.46 8 OPM %60.2551.71 -59.0261.74 - PBDT11.818.26 43 40.4036.45 11 PBT7.143.97 80 22.5922.30 1 NP6.124.05 51 21.7322.42 -3
First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

