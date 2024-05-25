Business Standard
Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 1.24 crore
Net loss of Sinnar Bidi Udyog reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.241.28 -3 4.806.29 -24 OPM %-12.90-13.28 --1.67-3.18 - PBDT-0.120.23 PL 0.210.50 -58 PBT-0.130.23 PL 0.180.47 -62 NP-0.110.25 PL 0.120.44 -73
First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

