India's forex reserves hit new record high

India's forex reserves hit new record high

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
India's forex reserves jumped by USD 2.299 billion to a new high of USD 683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by USD 7.023 billion to a high of USD 681.688 billion. For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.485 billion to USD 599.037 billion, the data showed.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

