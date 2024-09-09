Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Inds hits record high on bagging order Rs 1,400-cr from ONGC

Deep Inds hits record high on bagging order Rs 1,400-cr from ONGC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Deep Industries zoomed 13.03% to Rs 445.50 after the company has received significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) worth Rs 1,402 crore for production enhancement operations in mature field of the company's Rajahmundry Asset.
Production enhancement contracts (PEC) are aimed at increasing the production of hydrocarbons from the ageing, depleted and mature fields typically spanning around 15 years beyond the original life of the asset.
At Rajahmundry asset, the company wishes to further develop hydrocarbon reserves from the contract areas in a way that improves current production and ultimate recovery of hydrocarbons by application of safe and efficient operating practices and suitable techniques and technologies, it added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The duration of the project is 15 years.
This is the largest project awarded to the company to date, more than doubling its current order book. As on 30 June 2024, the companys order book stood at Rs 1,246 crore.
Paras Savla, MD, Deep Industries, said, We are thrilled to announce this landmark achievement as we extend our expertise into Production Enhancement Contracts (PEC). This strategic win positions us to play an increasingly integral role in the evolving oil and gas services value chain.
With over three decades of experience in the sector, Deep Industries is well-equipped to optimize oil and gas production through the deployment of proven, advanced techniques. The PEC framework not only broadens our revenue streams but also enhances our profitability, making it a value-accretive proposition for our stakeholders. We remain confident in our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, driving sustainable growth and long-term success.
Deep Industries is a leading provider of energy solutions. The company specializes in air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, and integrated project management services. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes various machines, equipment, and tools used in the oil and gas industry from exploration and production services to midstream services.

More From This Section

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks slide

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks slide

SML ISUZU to raise prices of buses to offset inflationary impact

SML ISUZU to raise prices of buses to offset inflationary impact

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

The companys net profit jumped 21.9% to Rs 37.06 crore on 21.9% increase in net sales to Rs 123.46 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 465.35 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Centre dissolves key statistics panel; Oppn alleges link to census demand

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Presidential debate to put Kamala's skills to a test as she faces Trump

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly 5.5% in trade; here is what is driving the stock

Apple iPhone 16 series launching today: Where to watch and what to expect

Apple iPhone 16 series launching today: Where to watch and what to expect

New Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launches today: Key design, price, features info

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon