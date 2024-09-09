Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML ISUZU to raise prices of buses to offset inflationary impact

SML ISUZU to raise prices of buses to offset inflationary impact

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
SML ISUZU said that it has decided to increase the prices of its buses (all models) in the range of 1.0% to 1.5%, effective 01 October 2024.
The company stated that the aforementioned price hike is being implemented in order to offset the impact of general inflation.
SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
The company had reported 45.93% rise in net profit to Rs 46.39 crore on a 18.13% increase in sales to Rs 746.10 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.
 
The scrip shed 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 2028.70 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

