Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 OPM %-50.0020.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.16 81 PBT-0.03-0.17 82 NP-0.03-0.17 82
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

