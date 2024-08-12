Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 90.34 croreNet profit of Wim Plast rose 21.32% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales90.3477.93 16 OPM %18.3619.41 -PBDT22.2018.94 17 PBT19.1515.96 20 NP14.5111.96 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content