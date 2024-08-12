Business Standard
Cello World consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 500.66 crore
Net profit of Cello World rose 6.65% to Rs 82.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 500.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 471.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales500.66471.78 6 OPM %25.7625.26 -PBDT134.39126.72 6 PBT120.26114.90 5 NP82.5877.43 7
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

