India's forex reserves jump by $4 billion to record high at $670.86 billion

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped by $4.00 billion to hit an all-time high of $670.86 billion as of July 19, data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) increased by $2.57 billion to $588.05 billion.
Gold reserves expanded by $1.32 billion to $59.99 billion, whereas SDRs were up by $95 million to $18.20 billion.
Reserve position in the IMF was remained unchanged at $4.60 billion.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

