IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 12.15% to Rs 642.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 731.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.95% to Rs 8788.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8788.696868.8638.3740.11852.60996.22852.60996.22642.64731.51