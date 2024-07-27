Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 2.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 27.21 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 2.29% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.2124.64 10 OPM %15.2116.68 -PBDT4.875.06 -4 PBT3.523.76 -6 NP2.993.06 -2
