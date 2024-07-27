Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 0.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 7672.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.90% to Rs 1392.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1405.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 7672.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6738.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7672.706738.4027.7630.602263.202203.301882.601850.001392.401405.00