Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 81.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 81.86% to Rs 348.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1754.701707.8245.0230.53705.28409.12587.75294.05348.54191.65