Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 81.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 croreNet profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 81.86% to Rs 348.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 1754.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1754.701707.82 3 OPM %45.0230.53 -PBDT705.28409.12 72 PBT587.75294.05 100 NP348.54191.65 82
