Monday, April 27, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $2.3 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $2.3 billion

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by 2.3 billion US dollars, reaching over 703 billion dollars for the week ending April 17.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, increased by 1.48 billion to over 557 billion US dollars during the week.

Gold reserves climbed by 790 million to over 122 billion US dollars. Special Drawing Rights rose by 78 million to 18.84 billion US dollars.

Meanwhile, the central banks position in the International Monetary Fund edged up by 14 million to 4.87 billion US dollars.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 22.79% in the March 2026 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 22.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs KKR LIVE SCORECSK vs GT Playing 11US-Iran Peace NegotiationRIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance